Cowboys vs Commanders Week 7 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight home underdog
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a major letdown against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon, and will be looking to bounce back in Week 7 of the NFL season when a division rival comes to town.
Dallas will be hosting the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 19, at AT&T Stadium, with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.
Entering the week, and following the slopfest in Charlotte, the oddsmakers are losing faith in the Cowboys and have the team opening as a slight underdog at home.
MORE: Cowboys' highest-rated defensive players in Week 6 highlight awful performance
According to ESPN BET, the Commanders are slight 2.5-point favorites on the road over the Cowboys, while the over/under is 53.5 total points.
The moneyline has Dallas as a +115 dog, while Washington is a -135 favorite.
That means a $100 wager on the Cowboys would land you a $115 profit, while you would have to risk $135 for a $100 payday by betting on the Commanders.
A full look at the betting odds and information for Sunday afternoon's game can be seen below.
MORE: Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' devastating Week 6 loss
Cowboys vs Commanders, Week 7 betting odds & viewing info
Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Commanders -2.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Moneyline: Commanders -135, Cowboys +115
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
