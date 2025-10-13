Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Commanders Week 7 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight home underdog

The Dallas Cowboys will enter Week 7 of the NFL season as underdogs at home against the division rival Washington Commanders following last weekend's setback.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a major letdown against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon, and will be looking to bounce back in Week 7 of the NFL season when a division rival comes to town.

Dallas will be hosting the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 19, at AT&T Stadium, with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.

Entering the week, and following the slopfest in Charlotte, the oddsmakers are losing faith in the Cowboys and have the team opening as a slight underdog at home.

According to ESPN BET, the Commanders are slight 2.5-point favorites on the road over the Cowboys, while the over/under is 53.5 total points.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The moneyline has Dallas as a +115 dog, while Washington is a -135 favorite.

That means a $100 wager on the Cowboys would land you a $115 profit, while you would have to risk $135 for a $100 payday by betting on the Commanders.

A full look at the betting odds and information for Sunday afternoon's game can be seen below.

Cowboys vs Commanders, Week 7 betting odds & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Commanders -2.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Moneyline: Commanders -135, Cowboys +115

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

