Analyzing the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room following Preseason Week 2
In 2024, the Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver corps was overly dependent on CeeDee Lamb. The superstar wideout was up to the task, recording 101 receptions for 1,194 yards with six touchdowns.
This season, he's going to have much more help with the addition of George Pickens. Added in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens is the best receiver Lamb has had across from him, meaning defenses will pay if they focus too much on No. 88.
Dallas also has seen players such as Jonathan Mingo and KaVontae Turpin shine during training camp. Throw in a few underrated depth pieces, and it's going to be tough for the Cowboys to trim down their receiving corps while deciding on their 53-man roster.
That said, let's look at where the players stand following the second preseason game of the year.
Locks to make the 53-man roster
Lamb, Pickens, and Turpin are locked in, with Turpin proving to be their best option at WR3 this season. Mingo has also been impressive and will be on the 53-man roster. The only question is whether he will be healthy after hurting his knee on Saturday night.
For now, let's assume the Cowboys keep six wide receivers. That means there are just two spots up for grabs.
Dallas Cowboys WRs on the bubble
Jalen Tolbert is the next man up, and he led the team in touchdown receptions last season. Considering how much he's developed as a player, he initially seemed destined to play a fourth season in Dallas.
That might not be the case any longer as he enters the final year of his contract. He's also not going to give the team as much on special teams as Jalen Brooks. The former seventh-round pick out of South Carolina is a key player on those units and has looked sharp in the preseason.
Also in the mix for the final two spots is Ryan Flournoy, a sixth-round pick in 2024. Flournoy was a camp star as a rookie and turned up the intensity at the end of camp this year. His ceiling is higher than Brooks' and Tolbert's, making him an interesting choice.
Will the final spot go to a UDFA with immense potential?
Dallas could go with a combination of Tolbert, Brooks, or Flournoy for the final two spots. They could also pick just one from the group and dedicate a roster space for undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden.
The Oregon product has ties to wide receivers coach Junior Adams and had several highlight-reel plays during camp. His potential is through the roof, making him an excellent developmental piece.
These players have all separated themselves as the top options, but as you can see, deciding on the final two won't be easy.
