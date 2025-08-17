Cowboys Country

Cowboys injury report after loss to Ravens in second preseason game

A quick update on the players injured during the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the second preseason game of 2025.

Tyler Reed

Detail view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Detail view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys had another less than ideal performance in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

It was another night of deflating offensive play and another night of the opponent running the ball as much as they want.

In the loss to the Ravens, the Cowboys also suffered a few injuries during the game, including to a wide receiver the team traded for last season.

Dallas Cowboys receiver Jonathan Mingo at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Jonathan Mingo at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo was ruled out for the game with a knee injury after coming up a little slow on a missed connection from quarterback Joe Milton in the end zone during the third quarter.

Mingo would like to have the chance to make a great impression in a unit that is filled with talent this season. Losing reps due to injury is a deflating moment for the former Carolina Panthers draft pick.

Cowboys UDFA cornerback Bruce Harmon also went down with a knee injury that would not allow him to return to the game. Another brutal blow for a player fighting for a roster spot.

Tight end Princeton Fant also went down with a shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter after taking a tough hit after a 33-yard reception from Will Grier.

On a positive note, veteran defensive back Christian Matthew, who suffered a groin injury in the loss, was able to return to action.

Even in the preseason, the Cowboys can't escape injuries. However, it is an issue for every team around the league.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Reuben Lowery intercepts a pass in front of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Reuben Lowery intercepts a pass in front of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

