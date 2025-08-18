Cowboys Country

Cowboys surprising rookie offensive lineman continues to shine in preseason

The Dallas Cowboys might have struck gold with a late-round offensive lineman.

University of Oregon offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine.
University of Oregon offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are now 0-2 in the preseason, following their loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

There were several frustrating moments to endure during this loss, including the continued struggles of quarterback Joe Milton III. That doesn’t mean there weren’t positive takeaways as well.

For Dallas, there were two players who stood out on Saturday, both of whom were rookies. First-round pick Tyler Booker made his debut and didn’t allow a single pressure.

While that might not be surprising given his pedigree, he was joined by fellow rookie Ajani Cornelius, who also allowed no pressure against Baltimore. What’s more surprising, is that this is the second game the sixth-round pick out of Oregon has managed to give up zero pressures in pass protection.

Cornelius (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) was taken at No. 204 overall this season and has been making his presence known. He’s done everything asked of him during training camp and is exceeding expectations in the preseason.

Dallas has to be thrilled to see him emerging since they’re dealing with injuries at the position and could use some trusted depth to get them through the season.

Once considered a long shot to make the roster, Cornelius could be in the mix for the swing tackle job if he continues to play at this level.

