Cowboys' 2024 glaring weakness still lingering concern heading into camp
The Dallas Cowboys had the same question mark entering training camp in 2024 as they do this season.
Dallas allowed Tony Pollard to leave via free agency last season, and ignored several options in free agency as well as the NFL draft. They tried a committee approach with Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle as their primary options.
MORE: Cowboys' Trevon Diggs attends LIV Golf Dallas with GOAT sidekick
As predicted, this led to one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL last year. Heading into camp this season, they believe they addressed their concerns, but The Athletic's Saad Yousuf says it's still their top lingering question heading into training camp.
"This offseason, Dallas signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency and drafted Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, adding to incumbent backfield members Hunter Luepke and Deuce Vaughn. The Cowboys drafted guard Tyler Booker with the No. 12 pick to help the offensive line. They are taking a wait-and-see approach this time instead of quickly declaring their philosophy. It’ll be up to the players on the roster to dictate if there will be a lead back or a committee, and if it is a committee, who will be a regular part of the rotation." — Yousuf, The Athletic
Yousuf admitted their offensive line was one of the reasons an "over-the-hill Ezekiel Elliott" and Dowdle weren't effective in 2024. The addition of Tyler Booker should help, but the Cowboys still need someone to emerge.
Their best bet for a potent attack lies in rookie Jaydon Blue, a fifth-round pick out of Texas. While it's not common for a Day 3 pick to be the lead back, the Cowboys don't have many other options, especially considering the struggles Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders have had over the past couple of seasons.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys land 'dynamic' RB in 2026 mock draft who could be missing piece
Cowboys legend named among best NFL players to never win Super Bowl
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher sends major warning to rest of NFL
Cowboys great roasts NFC East rival over apparent offseason weight gain
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc