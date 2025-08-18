Dallas Cowboys sign UFL champion, former third-round pick to bolster secondary
The Dallas Cowboys are adding to their secondary ahead of the final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Per reports Monday from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing former Denver Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia to a deal with the regular season just around the corner.
A product of Iowa, Ojemudia was a third-round pick by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he played the 2025 season with the DC Defenders in the UFL, helping lead the team to a win in the championship game.
Ojemudia already has ties to the Cowboys' defensive staff, as he played under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus with the Chicago Bears during the 2022 season.
As a rookie with Denver in 2020, Ojemudia played in 16 games (11 starts) while posting 62 total tackles (55 solo), four forced fumbles and six pass breakups. He was then limited to just two games in 2021 before being claimed off waivers by the Bears in Dec. 2022.
Ojemudia played one game with the Bears that season before being waived prior to the 2023 campaign.
He then signed deals with the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals in hopes of earning a roster spot but never appeared in a game with either team.
Ojemudia will now look to provide depth to a Cowboys secondary that has dealt with multiple injuries during training camp.
The Cowboys and Falcons will kick off from AT&T Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.
