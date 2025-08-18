Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer gives health update on rookie RB Jaydon Blue
The injury bug the Dallas Cowboys had to deal with in 2024 carried over to the team's 2025 training camp.
One of the biggest injuries so far during camp happened to starting left tackle Tyler Guyton. Earlier in camp, Guyton suffered a bone fracture in his knee that could sideline him for the start of the regular season.
Guyton isn't the only player on the offense dealing with injuries. The Cowboys' backfield has struggled with injuries throughout camp, including rookie Jaydon Blue, who suffered an ankle bruise.
Blue has yet to make his preseason debut with the team; however, that may all change this Friday with the recent comments made by head coach Brian Schotteneheimer.
During Schottenheimer's press conference on Monday, the first-year head coach said that Blue is trending in the right direction, and the hope is that he will see some action against the Atlanta Falcons.
The starting role in the backfield is undoubtedly going to be Javonte Williams' to start the season, but Blue can make a great case to be the number two with a strong performance on Friday. That's if he can even play.
The Cowboys' backfield has been one of the most uncertain units on the team this preseason. It also has the potential to be a deep unit, if everyone stays healthy.
