Jaydon Blue staking claim to Cowboys starting running back role
The Dallas Cowboys have had some star-studded running backs over the years but there remains a few question marks in the backfield as training camp turns into preseason.
Dallas appears to be heading into the regular season with a committee approach at running back, with veterans Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams joining fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue as the three in the mix, but someone will have to be credited with a start against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1's opener.
However, Blue's youth combined with a strong training camp has him potentially in line to receive some early starting reps. Even if he does play a depth role to begin the season, it's saying something that Blue is likely making the decision a tough one on the coaching staff.
MORE: Cowboys former first-round pick forced to leave practice due to injury
The former Texas Longhorns standout has been receiving some first-team reps in Oxnard and looking impressive while doing so. Taught at Texas by current Detroit Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice, Blue can do a little bit of everything at the position, which includes being a reliable receiver out of the backfield.
But don't look past his ability to run between the hedges. Despite some fumbling issues last season at Texas, Blue still showed he can bounce it both outside and inside, doing the latter during Monday's practice.
That said, Blue was listed as the No. 3 running back on the first unofficial depth chart the team released Tuesday. Stress should be placed on "unofficial," as it's likely the pecking order in the backfield could fluctuate as the preseason rolls on.
Given the recent injury history of Sanders and Williams, it could only be a matter of time until Blue takes over as the full-time starter.
For now, though, it's important for him to continue learning what it means to be an NFL player before potentially shouldering a notable workload in the offense.
MORE: Cowboys release first unofficial depth chart of 2025 season
Blue will get some important preseason reps over the new few weeks, starting with Saturday's exhibition opener against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Kickoff for the preseason opener in L.A. is set for 6 p.m. CT.
