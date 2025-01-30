Cowboys trade back, add bruising running back in 4-round 2025 NFL mock draft
During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys made a savvy move by trading down in Round 1. They added another pick in the top 100, which was a necessity considering their inactivity in free agency.
With Jerry and Stephen Jones already complaining about the cap, a similar strategy should be expected in 2025.
Cowboys confident new DC Matt Eberflus will 'get the most' out of Micah Parsons
That’s why we predict a trade in our latest 2025 NFL mock draft. The good news, however, is they don’t move back until Round 2, so we still kick things off with pick No. 12.
Round 1, Pick 12: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Dallas uses its first pick in this mock on a wide receiver with game-changing speed. At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, he doesn’t have elite size but can play in the slot and outside.
Most importantly, he can stretch the field and rack up yards after the catch. The Cowboys need a No. 2 wideout across from CeeDee Lamb and Burden can fill that role from day one.
Round 2, Pick 47 (via Arizona Cardinals): Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Dallas moves back from pick 44 to 47 in a trade with Arizona. They don’t have to drop too far, but land the 113th pick in the process — making up for their lack of a selection in Round 4.
They also still land a playmaker in Jalon Walker from Georgia.
DeMarvion Overshown comments on Brian Schottenheimer will get Cowboys fans hyped
A versatile linebacker who had 60 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 2024, Walker will help Dallas get by while DeMarvion Overshown recovers from his knee injury. Once he returns, they might boast the best linebacker corps in the NFL.
Round 3, Pick 76: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Stephen Jones said Dallas will make Osa Odighizuwa a “priority” this offseason but with contract projections approaching $100 million, it’s hard to see them retaining his services.
That’s why they go with Derrick Harmon from Oregon with their pick in Round 3.
At 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Harmon offers more length than Odighizuwa while providing the same three-down versatility.
Round 4, Pick 113 (via Arizona Cardinals): Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
With the extra pick acquired from Arizona, the Cowboys add a 230-pound bruiser in Damien Martinez.
Following a strong tenure at Oregon State, Martinez went to Miami this past season and topped 1,000 yards for the second time in his career. The Cowboys apparently met with Martinez at the Senior Bowl and could pair him with Rico Dowdle and boast a vastly improved backfield.
