Micah Parsons calls out Jerry Jones’ lack of respect following Cowboys vs Packers
The first meeting between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers since the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade was an exciting matchup with an anticlimactic finish.
Both teams had explosive plays throughout the night, but in the end, it was a 40-40 tie. As expected, Parsons’ return was a hot topic and continued to be discussed after the game ended.
MORE: Cowboys' George Pickens flabbergasted to learn NFL games could end in tie
Parsons was asked about his exit and took the opportunity to call out Jerry Jones for his lack of tact. Parsons claims Jones showed him no respect by refusing to speak to him directly about the trade.
"He couldn't tell me as a man [about the trade]," Parsons said via ESPN. "So, to me, that emotion side was gone. It was more about a respect factor at this point."
Respect seems to be the key issue as Jones has held firm in his belief that he and Parsons had a deal in place. Once Parsons got his agent involved, Jones took that as an insult and the negotiations ended.
After the game, it was clear that Jones was not feeling warm and fuzzy about the situation, either. The two didn’t speak before the game and Jones’ reasoning doesn’t make a lot of sense. He claims the two were preparing for a game, which is odd since Jones didn’t exactly suit up on Sunday.
MORE: Cowboys can’t ignore Pro Bowl CB in trade talks with defense in shambles
"It's just not appropriate," Jones said. "What are we supposed to do when we're getting ready to play each other, all that's at stake for him and all that's at stake for our team, the Cowboys? That's not appropriate to be visiting as you are getting ready to play."
Jones reiterated that he’s happy with his trade and seems ready to move on. In all honesty, most of Cowboys Nation would agree following the attention this matchup commanded all week.
