Cowboys' Kenny Clark ready to suit up for Dallas vs Eagles in Week 1

Kenny Clark is ready to hit the ground running with the Dallas Cowboys and expects to suit up for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Josh Sanchez

Green Bay Packers defensive tackl Kenny Clark hosts food drive, talks Packers football and signs autographs for fans
Green Bay Packers defensive tackl Kenny Clark hosts food drive, talks Packers football and signs autographs for fans / William Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
When the Dallas Cowboys traded away Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, they received a strong haul in return. Along with two future first-round NFL draft picks, the Cowboys landed three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Clark was introduced to the Cowboys media on Friday evening and made it clear that he is ready to hit the ground running in Big D.

Not only is Clark excited to get to work with his new team, but he's also eager to see the field to start the 2025-26 NFL regular season.

Because Clark has been participating in Packers training camp and offseason workouts, he believes he is currently in game shape and ready to play.

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark is brought to his table during the Greater Green Bay Chamber's annual Welcome
Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark is brought to his table during the Greater Green Bay Chamber's annual Welcome Back Packers Luncheon / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm in shape," Clark said, via DallasCowboys.com. "I've been practicing in Green Bay [and] training camp. I ain't missing no time. So whether it's 30 plays, 50 plays, 20 plays, whatever it is, I'm going to be able to play."

Clark also believes he's prepared for Matt Eberflus' attacking defensive scheme and ready to learn even more from the coaching staff.

"We played a little bit of an attacking scheme last year," Clark said. "I'm pretty much caught up on it a little bit — a lot of the same principles, and stuff like that. Once I'm done with this [interview], I'm going to the meeting rooms and get with the coaches and try to learn the playbook as fast as possible, so I can hit the ground running against the Eagles."

It's going to be exciting to see what Clark brings to the field in Dallas, and we won't have to wait much longer. Dallas and the Philadelphia Eagles open up the season on Thursday, September 4, in primetime.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark celebrates after recovering a fumble against the San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark celebrates after recovering a fumble against the San Francisco 49ers / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

