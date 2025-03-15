Cowboys make underwhelming WR addition after ignoring Cooper Kupp
The Dallas Cowboys were bargain shopping to kick off free agency, but then finally made a substantial investment. After losing DeMarcus Lawrence to the Seattle Seahawks, they brought back Dante Fowler Jr. on a one-year, $8 million deal.
This led to hope they would finally start spending, with Cooper Kupp emerging as a likely candidate. Dallas apparently never had interest, however, as Kupp also headed to the Seahawks.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys defensive back calling for another reunion
One day later, the Cowboys finally added a wide receiver but they're back to bargain shopping. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dallas is signing Parris Campbell.
This is the third NFC East team to sign Campbell in as many years. Originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, Campbell battled injuries throughout his first three seasons in the NFL. He broke out in 2022 with 63 receptions for 623 yards with three touchdowns.
Campbell hit free agency following that season and signed with the New York Giants. He was an afterthought in their offense, gaining 104 yards on 20 receptions. He then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 but appeared in just five games. Campbell recorded 30 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.
In Dallas, he will have to prove he's a strong option in the slot to make the team. If they don't make any more additions, that's a possibility, but they need to make more additions.
