Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus addresses glaring issue from his unit heading into Week 5
The Dallas Cowboys are heading to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets in a very winnable Week 5 matchup.
However, no game is guaranteed in this league. The Cowboys have to be on their A game to avoid a backbreaking loss on the road.
On Thursday, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus spoke with the media about his unit. During his media availability, Eberflus opened up on the team's tackling issues so far this season.
“We have to get better is the cup tackling, the space tackling. We’ve been working hard on that all week," the Cowboys defensive coordinator told Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.
According to StatMuse, the Cowboys are sixth in the league in tackles with 165. So, if tackling is an issue with this unit and they can get that fixed, the sky is the limit for this defense.
I think the biggest issue facing this team at the moment is that they can't stop any offense from scoring. In their last three games, the Cowboys have given up 30 points or more, and have allowed 20 points or more in every game this season.
There is no way the Cowboys can succeed by allowing this many points every week. Sunday will be a major test for this defense.
