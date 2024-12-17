Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggests he prefers squirrel over raccoon when it comes to gamey meals
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones may be a billionaire, but that doesn't mean he is eating wagyu steaks and lobster tail for every meal.
Instead, Jones has never forgotten his country roots when it comes to his cuisine.
The 82-year-old was making his weekly appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan when he made some interesting revelations.
MORE: Jerry Jones gives clear response to Micah Parsons, Cowboys trade rumors
Jerry was asked about comments made by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette this season when he revealed he enjoys eating raccoon.
Detroit Lions star Aman-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous were left dumbfounded.
As it turns out, Jerry is also a fan of trash pandas and other interesting creatures. He also enjoys eating squirrel brain. Seriously.
"I've eaten a lot of raccoon. The answer is yes. ... It's not uncommon at all," Jerry said. "One of my favorites is squirrel. It's wonderful. We all had our favorite pieces. ... My mom and I would even ask for the brain of the squirrel. Delicious. Seriously."
A lot more makes sense about Jerry Jones now.
Moving forward, perhaps he should try eating bigger brains of animals. With the way the Cowboys offseason and regular season has gone, anything seems like it is worth a try.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 16 of 2024 NFL season
5 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 15 win over Panthers
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Panthers Week 15
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 15: Where do Cowboys stand?
Who were the 5 highest-graded Cowboys in Week 15 according to PFF?