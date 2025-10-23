Cowboys’ perfect target just asked out ahead of NFL trade deadline
With the NFL trade deadline coming up, the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly looking for help on the defensive side of the ball.
Their offense is on fire right now, but they're just 3-3-1 thanks to a frustrating defense. That's why they're said to be "on the hunt" for an impact player on that side of the ball.
MORE: Kay Adams reveals how Dallas Cowboys can make run to NFL postseason
Multiple names have been mentioned as a target, with one potential fit officially requesting a trade on Thursday. Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson has asked the team to send him elsewhere after seeing his role reduced in favor of rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr.
Wilson was integral in the Bengals' turnaround according to ESPN's Ben Baby.
"Wilson, a third-round pick in the 2020 draft, has been a pivotal member of Cincinnati's defense in the turnaround. In 2021, two years after the Bengals had the worst record in the NFL, Wilson was a starter on a Cincinnati squad that reached the Super Bowl. In six seasons with the team, he has made 75 starts and totaled six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions." - Baby, ESPN
Despite his reduced role, Wilson has been a stellar teammate, helping the younger players get up to speed. Still, he would like more playing time, which would be available in Dallas.
Would the Dallas Cowboys pull the trigger on a trade?
Wilson would be an ideal fit in the Dallas defense due to his versatility. He's able to play against the run and in coverage, but is also capable at rushing the passer.
The question is whether Dallas wants to go after a linebacker with rookie Shemar James coming into his own and DeMarvion Overshown close to returning to action.
Ideally, Wilson would be able to take snaps from Kenneth Murray, but the Cowboys might have more faith in him than fans do.
