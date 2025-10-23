Kay Adams reveals how Dallas Cowboys can make run to NFL postseason
The Dallas Cowboys are one play away from being 4-3 on the season. A tie with the Green Bay Packers could've easily been a win, but that guy, Micah Parsons, made a touchdown saving tackle on Dak Prescott that led to the dreaded tie.
That performance proved that the Cowboys can compete with the best teams in the league. However, the Cowboys' Week 7 performance proved that they could be one of those teams considered to be the best.
It will be another test for the Cowboys this week, as the team is set to take on the Denver Broncos. A win in Week 8, and the team will continue to gain traction as a potential postseason squad.
Don't believe the Cowboys have what it takes to make the postseason? Maybe Kay Adams can help you change your mind.
During a recent episode of. 'Up & Adams', the show host revealed how Jerry Jones' team can make the postseason.
"Outside of the defense, the problem, the biggest obstacle is the fact that every other team that they are chasing is good... If (Cowboys) can beat (Broncos) this week, then the Cowboys are within striking distance of the playoffs, and if they do get another impact player for this defense," Adams explained.
So You're Saying There's A Chance
The Cowboys' defense is coming off their best performance of the season. Many fans have been screaming for a change to the unit, and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus used man-coverage more than he has all season in Week 7. However, don't believe one performance is going to change everything.
Adams' case that the defense needs to add another playmaker couldn't be more correct. The Maxx Crosby rumors would have been a nice dream come true. However, there will be plenty of options for the front office if they truly want to make a move before the trade deadline.
