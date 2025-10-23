DeMarvion Overshown shares 3-word message after exciting return to Cowboys practice
The news that Dallas Cowboys fans have been waiting for became official on Wednesday afternoon, when it was revealed that rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown had his 21-day practice window opened after starting the season on injured reserve.
Overshown has been eyeing a return to the field ahead of the team's Week 13 Thanksgiving Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he will now get his wish. On Wednesday, Overshown took that first step when he practiced with the team for the first time this season.
"Agent Zero" is returning from a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in the right knee, which he suffered in Week 14 last season in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
After his first practice of the year, Overshown had a three-word message for the media. It was the first three words out of his mouth, and carried a lot of power and emotional weight.
“Ain’t God good," Overshown said as he prepares for his return.
If Overshown can return to his pre-injury form, the Cowboys' defense is going to receive an immediate boost.
Add in a potential splash at the trade deadline, and the Cowboys' defense could finally turn things around to give Dak Prescott and the offense the support they deserve.
Overshown the Rising Star
Before his injury last season, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown.
Overshown was widely considered one of the league's top rising stars, and he's ready to hit the ground running and pick right back up where he left off.
"It’s that time. It’s time to go," Overshown said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "When I get between those lines, the sky is the limit for me. I’m not saying that to be cocky or anything, but I know what I bring to the field. There’s really no stress or pressure on me. I know what I’m capable of. Last year was still just me getting my feet wet so we still really haven’t seen what all I can do."
Overshown is expected to return following the team's bye week in Week 10.
In Week 11, the Cowboys will travel to Sin City to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, November 17. If that marks Overshown's return, it will be one week ahead of his Thanksgiving goal.
