Dallas Cowboys rookie LB shows off incredible speed during win over Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys put together their best performance of the season in Week 7 when they took down the Washington Commanders inside AT&T Stadium.
For once, everything seemed to click for the Cowboys. The offense was the same dominant unit it has been all season; however, the defense finally showed up, and in a big way.
The Cowboys forced two turnovers in the win over the Commanders, with one of those turnovers coming after a major sack made by rookie linebacker Shemar James.
James' sack on Jayden Daniels caused the Commanders quarterback to lose the ball, which led to a recovery by Dallas. It was also the last play Daniels would have in the game. The Commanders' star left the game with a hamstring injury.
But it wasn't the injury to Daniels that made this play stand out. It was the speed of James getting to Daniels that should have everyone talking.
According to Next Gen Stats, it took James 2.28 seconds to get in the backfield for the game-changing sack. As of now, that is the third fastest recorded sack in the league this season.
Shining Moment
James has appeared in four games for the Cowboys this season, starting in two. Fans are still fawning over his performance against the New York Jets a few weeks ago, when he led the team with 15 tackles.
The rookie linebacker followed that 15 tackle performance with an 11 tackle performance against the Carolina Panthers, and of course, his play against the Commanders this past Sunday.
Fans have been frustrated with the Cowboys' defense this season, and rightfully so. But there's a reason behind the frustration. This unit has pieces to be a better unit than they've shown so far this season. Right now, it feels like they are on the verge of proving that.
