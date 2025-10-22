Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys 'on the hunt' for impact defensive player, per NFL insider

Jeremy Fowler says the Dallas Cowboys want to land an impact player on defense at the NFL trade deadline.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets.
Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, the rumors are coming through in a hurry. One team that continues to get mentioned is the Dallas Cowboys, and understandably so.

Dallas has one of the most explosive offenses in the league this season, with Dak Prescott playing at an MVP-level. The problem is that their defense has been atrocious. Rather than waste such a good season by their offense, the Cowboys are expected to explore options on the trade block.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler believes they will do more than simply explore, however. He says that Dallas will be "on the hunt" for a defender who can make an impact.

"My understanding of the situation is the Cowboys are on the hunt for an impact defensive player and have reached out to teams throughout the league -- likely all of them -- to gauge interest with a number of players, Crosby presumably being one. So yes, I think there's interest. My sense is that Dallas would be pretty surprised if the Raiders actually moved on from Crosby, with whom owner Mark Davis has a deep affection," Fowler wrote.

"The Cowboys -- armed with two first-rounders in 2026 and seven picks in total before compensatory selections -- also have looked into Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, whom the Bengals don't plan to deal. Several other edge rushers will be available leaguewide, so expect the Cowboys to get involved in various talks."

Will the Cowboys make a move?

Jones stated that his team would be "open for business," but also made sure to say the deal had to be the right one. In other words, he's not going to overpay for talent just for the sake of adding a player.

That means it makes more sense to keep an eye on players who aren't necessarily high-profile but can still make an impact. Names such as Logan Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, and Roger McCreary have been floated and all make sense.

Whichever player they target, the Cowboys can't let a solid performance against a banged-up Washington Commanders' team allow them to relax. They need help on defense, and need to take advantage of the options out there.

Published
