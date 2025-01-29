Cowboys plan to make projected $100 million free agent a ‘priority’
No team did less in free agency in 2024 than the Dallas Cowboys.
It was frustrating to watch them skip on their own free agents while avoiding outside additions like the plague. It was made more difficult by the fact that Jerry and Stephen Jones went into the offseason claiming to be “all-in.”
MORE: Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy makes final call on NFL coaching future
That’s led to a feeling of doom heading into this offseason, especially with the Joneses already using the salary cap as an excuse for upcoming inactivity.
Perhaps that’s why it’s a little surprising to hear the Cowboys plan on making a high-profile free agent a priority this offseason. According to Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports, Dallas wants to keep Osa Odighizuwa from hitting the open market.
A third-round pick out of UCLA in 2021, Odighizuwa developed into a premier interior pass rusher. His performance this season was impressive enough that he’s been projected to cash in with a $100 million contract.
While Stephen Jones stated Odighizuwa was a priority, he added that they need to first get the opinion of new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
It’s hard to see Eberflus being against such a move. But not as hard as it is seeing Jones actually paying the massive contract.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as head coach
Brian Schottenheimer hired: 3 good things, 2 bad things about it
Matt Eberflus hired as Cowboys defensive coordinator
Cowboys fans living in Groundhog Day-like nightmare following Schottenheimer hiring news
Jerry Jones brings back cringeworthy term do describe Cowboys’ futility