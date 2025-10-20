Cowboys QB Dak Prescott joins Tom Brady on exclusive list after Week 7
There's no doubt that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is once again performing at an MVP level, though his legitimacy in that race could come down to the team's success as the season rolls on.
Regardless, Prescott is playing like arguably the best quarterback in the NFL this season, and his performance in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders is just more evidence as to why.
Prescott finished 21 of 30 passing for 264 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and in doing so, joined a notable list that includes some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.
Dak Prescott one of only 6 QBs on exclusive list
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Prescott, by throwing three touchdowns and no picks for the fourth straight game, became just the sixth quarterback in NFL history to do so.
Other players on the list include Tom Brady (2007), Drew Brees (2019), Aaron Rodgers (2014), Russell Wilson (2015) and Peyton Manning (2013, 2014). It doesn't get much more elite than that.
Through the first seven games of the season, Prescott is now 185 of 259 passing for 1,881 yards, 16 touchdowns and three picks.
Dallas has had a pair of inexcusable losses to the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, but it's clear that Prescott and the offense are more than capable of leading the team to the playoffs despite the defense being the worst in the NFL near the midway point of the season.
Prescott will look to keep things rolling when the Cowboys visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.
