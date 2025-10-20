Potential return date for Dallas Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown revealed
The Dallas Cowboys have been getting slightly healthier as of late with wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin both returning to action this weekend after missing multiple games.
They're also expecting Jonathan Mingo to return, as he's being activated from IR following a PCL injury suffered during the preseason. The good news continued beyond that as it was confirmed that DeMarvion Overshown's recent social media post meant his practice window is opening.
Overshown posted T-21 on his official X account, and Nick Harris confirmed this was in relation to his practice window. According to Harris, the 21 days will start on Wednesday. After a player's window opens, the team must decide at the end of 21 days whether to activate them, or place them on season-ending IR.
Overshown, who missed his rookie season when he tore his ACL during the 2023 preseason, played in 13 games last year. He had 90 tackles and five sacks, but suffered an injury in Week 14. This time, he tore his MCL, ACL, and PCL, leading to doubts about his status for 2025.
Despite the severity of his injury, Overshown remained positive that he could be back by Thanksgiving. According to Harris, he has a shot at returning before that.
With his 21-day window opening Wednesday, his first chance at seeing the field will be on November 17, which is a Monday Night Football showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders. That game will also come after a bye week, giving Overshown some extra time after his 21-day window closes.
His return is going to be a welcome addition for a defense that's been in dire need of playmakers. They finally saw how good they can be in Week 7 when their defense shows up, and Overshown can help them deliver more impact plays to support their offense.
