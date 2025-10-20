Dallas Cowboys troll Commanders with Victory Monday post after dominating Week 7 win
The Dallas Cowboys are back in the win column after a lopsided win over their division rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. That improved their record to 3-3-1 on the season, putting them in second place in the NFC East.
Spirits were up after the game as the offense continued its dominant trend, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw three touchdowns. While that performance was expected, the defense finally showed signs of life after weeks of frustrating play.
MORE: Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' dominant Week 7 win
Matt Eberflus switched up their coverage scheme, leading to less wide open players. The front seven took advantage by recording four sacks and DaRon Bland had his first pick-six since 2023.
Cowboys have fun with win at Commanders expense
On Monday, the Cowboys social media team had some fun at the expense of the Commanders. They posted a picture of a vintage Cowboy Joe eating popcorn while watching a cartoon on the Jumbotron.
The caption reads “gotta love the classics” and it has the Commanders’ hog replacing Porky Pig.
NFL teams have stepped up their trolling game in recent years, often poking fun at opposing teams. This is one of the better examples, and the social team deserves praise for keeping it light hearted, yet still funny.
MORE: Jerry Jones makes case for Cowboys’ Dak Prescott as NFL MVP
The Cowboys are enjoying a Victory Monday, but they’ll need to turn their attention to Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos, who they host in Week 8.
Denver is also coming in off a big win, after dropping 33 points on the New York Giants during an epic fourth-quarter comeback.
