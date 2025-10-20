Jerry Jones makes case for Cowboys’ Dak Prescott as NFL MVP
Dak Prescott had a fantastic game in Week 7 as he led the Dallas Cowboys to a 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders.
The veteran quarterback finished 21-of-30 for 264 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers. He even tied Tony Romo for the most 3-plus touchdown games in franchise history with 40.
MORE: NFC East power rankings: Cowboys climb after dominant Week 7 win
His performance should have come as no surprise, since he’s been on fire all season. That’s why Jerry Jones said after the game, Prescott was his MVP.
”Well, he’s mine and he should be Cowboy fans. And he gives us a tremendous opportunity and this team is really following him,” Jones said when asked if Prescott is the MVP right now.
“And this team can play against elite competition just like you saw today, can play that way. And it can get better.”
Jerry Jones heaps praise on Brian Schottenheimer while making MVP case
Jones was asked if there was anything different about Prescott’s approach given the level he’s playing at, and Jones pointed to first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
MORE: Cowboys' Trevon Diggs hasn't been seen by Jerry Jones since mystery concussion
He said the two began working on technique changes and timing last season but Prescott’s injury didn’t allow them to see everything they had been doing. Schottenheimer, who was the offensive coordinator in 2024, continued his work with Prescott and the two have clearly been good for one another.
OC Klayton Adams gets shout-out
Jones wasn’t done giving out kudos as he also praised the work done by offensive coordinator Klayton Adams. Jones said Adams should be getting more credit for what he’s done to help improve the offensive line and the run game.
He also gave Schottenheimer another pat on the back for hiring Adams.
Javonte Williams has had a career resurrection under Adams, already racking up 592 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 winners & 1 loser from Cowboys' statement Week 7 win over Commanders
3 takeaways from Cowboys' dominating win vs. Commanders in Week 7
Dak Prescott makes Cowboys history with dominant Week 7 performance
Matt Eberflus' defensive scheme changes immediately paying off for Cowboys
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder has 3-word praise for Cowboys TE's historic TD
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie