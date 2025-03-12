Cowboys reportedly not interested in perfect free agent addition
The Dallas Cowboys have a need at wide receiver and a perfect option became available to them on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Rams released former Offensive Player of the Year, Cooper Kupp.
He was instantly connected to Dallas, but not simply due to the position he plays. While he would fill their greatest need, the reason Kupp made sense was his deep ties to the organization and their current wide receivers coach.
MORE: Cowboys capitalize on top receiver’s combine slide in latest mock draft
Kupp’s father and grandfather both played in Dallas during their careers. His father, Craig Kupp, was a backup quarterback behind Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. His grandfather, Jacob Kupp, spent two years with the team as well.
If that wasn’t enough Junior Adams, his former wide receivers coach at Eastern Washington, is the current receivers coach in Dallas. Even with all those connections, Jane Slater says the Cowboys aren’t showing any interest in the veteran wideout.
Slater says they’re “not in the mix right now,” which is the key. Kupp has struggled with injuries as of late, so the Cowboys likely want to avoid overpaying — or getting into a bidding war.
Perhaps they change their tune if Kupp’s market is lower than expected. For now, however, the family ties to Dallas seem to end with Kupp’s father.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries