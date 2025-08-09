Cowboys rookie DT has chance to solidify himself as major player in preseason opener
In just a few short hours, the Dallas Cowboys will be in action for the first time this preseason when they meet the Los Angeles Rams.
Excitement is in the air, but also a little nervousness, as this will be the first time for players to make an impression with a new coaching staff during an actual game.
There's potential for many standout performances tonight, but rookie defensive tackle Jay Toia has the chance to make more than just a good first impression.
Toia was selected by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but don't think that just because he was a late round selection that he can't make an immediate impact.
The former UCLA Bruins star is the exact player the Cowboys have been looking for, who can clog up the holes in the run defense. His six-foot-three, 325lb frame is a sight that no offensive lineman wants to see lined up against them.
Still, the Cowboys are hoping that 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith will be the cornerstone of the defensive line, but he has yet to take the next step the Cowboys are hoping for. On Saturday night, Toia could put himself in a great position with a strong performance.
