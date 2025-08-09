Cowboys Country

3 Dallas Cowboys UDFAs poised to be NFL preseason breakout stars

The Dallas Cowboys visit the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the NFL preseason, which gives these 3 UDFAs their first chance to shine.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys LB Justin Barron goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys LB Justin Barron goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Saturday night will be the first preseason game of the year for the Dallas Cowboys as they head to Inglewood, California, to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Starters aren't expected to see the field much, with the coaches using the recent joint practice with Los Angeles as a way to gauge their performance. The preseason, instead, will be all about the younger players trying to make it to the 53-man roster.

Dallas has some impressive rookies this season, including a few who went undrafted. Here's a look at three such rookies who could become stars during the preseason.

Tyler Neville, Tight End

Dallas Cowboys tight end Tyler Neville carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Tyler Neville carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Neville has an inspiring story. He was born deaf and needed multiple surgeries to gain the ability to hear. As if that wasn't enough adversity, he also had to fight Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which he was diagnosed with in high school.

Neville began his collegiate career at Harvard and transferred as a graduate to Virginia in 2024. He caught the Cowboys' attention and now has a chance to prove he belongs in the NFL. During camp, he proved he can be a weapon in the passing game, putting together several solid practices.

He should be on the field a lot during the preseason, which will give him a chance to shine. Don't be surprised if he takes advantage of the opportunity.

Zion Childress, Defensive Back

Kentucky's Zion Childress intercepted the ball against Ball State at Kroger Field.
Kentucky's Zion Childress intercepted the ball against Ball State at Kroger Field. / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

A product of Kentucky, Zion Childress has been standing out with the ability to play safety and cornerback. He's broken up several passes during practice, showing he has a knack for finding the ball.

Recently, he's been getting snaps as the nickel back and has a chance to work his way into the rotation at that spot. He should be given extensive looks in the slot during the preseason, and he has the tools to make an impact.

Justin Barron, Linebacker

Syracuse Orange DB Justin Barron hits Boston College Eagles running back Kye Robichaux, causing a fumble.
Syracuse Orange DB Justin Barron hits Boston College Eagles running back Kye Robichaux, causing a fumble. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Easily the biggest standout among the Cowboys' undrafted rookies this year has been linebacker Justin Barron. A former defensive back at Syracuse, he's taken to his new role like a pro and has made several impressive plays during training camp.

Unfortunately, he might miss the debut as he's been dealing with a leg injury. If he can get healthy and play in the preseason, he could be a star.

