Cowboys Country

3 Dallas Cowboys players ready to bring excitement in Week 1 of NFL preseason vs Rams

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field for the first time this preseason later tonight. Here are three players ready to bring the excitement.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The day is finally here! The Dallas Cowboys will participate in their first preseason game later tonight against the Los Angeles Rams.

Game action will be a refreshing change of pace for two teams that have had to battle each other for the majority of training camp.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys backup named as QB who can improve trade stock in NFL preseason

The first preseason game will also give fans a glimpse at players who are looking to make an impression in their first game of 2025. Here are three players looking to bring the excitement in the Cowboys' first preseason game.

3. Javonte Williams - RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams goes through a drill during practice.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams goes through a drill during practice. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams has been given the top spot in the Cowboys' backfield and has a chance to really put himself ahead of everyone else due to the injuries mounting up within the unit.

Williams may not get a ton of work tonight against the Rams. However, he does have a great chance to make a good first impression.

2. Kaiir Elam - CB

New Cowboys cornerback Kaiir Elam has had an explosive camp so far. Elam will be one that every fan should have their eyes on, and I dare say, he comes away with a turnover tonight.

1. Joe Milton III - QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Will Grier (and Joe Milton III during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Will Grier (and Joe Milton III during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's a backup quarterback battle going on with the Cowboys, but everyone is looking at the potential of Joe Milton III.

MORE: Joe Milton plays teacher to Dak Prescott with viral dance lesson

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised the young quarterback's arm strength, and ever since he entered the league, it has always been about his potential. Milton will be looking to impress in his Cowboys debut.

Dallas Cowboys defensive players run drills at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive players run drills at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason

Brian Schottenheimer reveals 3 positions he's excited to watch in preseason opener

Brian Scottenheimer compares Joe Milton to NFL legend with NSFW description

Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones had lengthy private meeting after practice no-show

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News