3 Dallas Cowboys players ready to bring excitement in Week 1 of NFL preseason vs Rams
The day is finally here! The Dallas Cowboys will participate in their first preseason game later tonight against the Los Angeles Rams.
Game action will be a refreshing change of pace for two teams that have had to battle each other for the majority of training camp.
The first preseason game will also give fans a glimpse at players who are looking to make an impression in their first game of 2025. Here are three players looking to bring the excitement in the Cowboys' first preseason game.
3. Javonte Williams - RB
Javonte Williams has been given the top spot in the Cowboys' backfield and has a chance to really put himself ahead of everyone else due to the injuries mounting up within the unit.
Williams may not get a ton of work tonight against the Rams. However, he does have a great chance to make a good first impression.
2. Kaiir Elam - CB
New Cowboys cornerback Kaiir Elam has had an explosive camp so far. Elam will be one that every fan should have their eyes on, and I dare say, he comes away with a turnover tonight.
1. Joe Milton III - QB
There's a backup quarterback battle going on with the Cowboys, but everyone is looking at the potential of Joe Milton III.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised the young quarterback's arm strength, and ever since he entered the league, it has always been about his potential. Milton will be looking to impress in his Cowboys debut.
