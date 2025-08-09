Are Cowboys' preseason results a predictor of regular-season success?
We're all excited to see the Dallas Cowboys' surprises. But not so much the score. Right?
With the advent of elongated offseasons and joint practices during training camps, NFL preseason games have become even further diminished. (You may think three is overkill, but some of us are old enough to remember 1972 when the defending Super Bowl champion Cowboys played seven, including one against a college All-Star team.) There's something magical about watching the first "live" snap of the preseason, but after that it's all about individual performances over final scores.
When the Cowboys play the Los Angeles Rams Saturday at 6 p.m. SoFi Stadium we'll be glued to the rookie/Dallas debuts of players such as defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, running backs Phil Mafah and Jaydon Blue, defensive tackle Jay Toia and quarterback Joe Milton. Come Monday, however, we likely won't remember the final score.
NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt this week called the NFL preseason "fake Christmas."
Restaurants have soft opens and Broadway holds dress rehearsals. We get it. But this is competitive football. Seems counterproductive to expose anything to future opponents in terms of personnel or plays. If exhibitions are so crucial, how has college football survived all these years without them?
Preseasons are merely teases. Like even the best lip-syncers, they’re fraudulent, misrepresentative and zero indicators of future performance. For example, the Detroit Lions went 4-0 in the 2008 preseason, then 0-16 in the regular season. In 2014 the Cowboys went 0-4, then 12-4. In 2021 they were 0-4, then 12-5. The last two preseasons they've gone 1-2, going on to regular-season records of 12-5 and 7-10.
The big storylines Saturday will include Milton proving he can be Dak Prescott's backup, Blue's potential as a starting running back, Micah Parsons' sideline demeanor and, of course, whether or not head coach Brian Schottenheimer turns his visor backward.
The smallest storyline: the final score.
