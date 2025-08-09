Cowboys Country

Are Cowboys' preseason results a predictor of regular-season success?

It's all about individual performances and nothing about final scores when the Dallas Cowboys begin their preseason schedule Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Richie Whitt

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Will Grier and Joe Milton during training camp in Oxnard.
Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Will Grier and Joe Milton during training camp in Oxnard.
We're all excited to see the Dallas Cowboys' surprises. But not so much the score. Right?

With the advent of elongated offseasons and joint practices during training camps, NFL preseason games have become even further diminished. (You may think three is overkill, but some of us are old enough to remember 1972 when the defending Super Bowl champion Cowboys played seven, including one against a college All-Star team.) There's something magical about watching the first "live" snap of the preseason, but after that it's all about individual performances over final scores.

When the Cowboys play the Los Angeles Rams Saturday at 6 p.m. SoFi Stadium we'll be glued to the rookie/Dallas debuts of players such as defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, running backs Phil Mafah and Jaydon Blue, defensive tackle Jay Toia and quarterback Joe Milton. Come Monday, however, we likely won't remember the final score.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.

NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt this week called the NFL preseason "fake Christmas."

Restaurants have soft opens and Broadway holds dress rehearsals. We get it. But this is competitive football. Seems counterproductive to expose anything to future opponents in terms of personnel or plays. If exhibitions are so crucial, how has college football survived all these years without them? 

Preseasons are merely teases. Like even the best lip-syncers, they’re fraudulent, misrepresentative and zero indicators of future performance. For example, the Detroit Lions went 4-0 in the 2008 preseason, then 0-16 in the regular season. In 2014 the Cowboys went 0-4, then 12-4. In 2021 they were 0-4, then 12-5. The last two preseasons they've gone 1-2, going on to regular-season records of 12-5 and 7-10.

The big storylines Saturday will include Milton proving he can be Dak Prescott's backup, Blue's potential as a starting running back, Micah Parsons' sideline demeanor and, of course, whether or not head coach Brian Schottenheimer turns his visor backward.

The smallest storyline: the final score.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp in Oxnard.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp in Oxnard.

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

