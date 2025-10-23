Cowboys rookie DB Shavon Revel Jr. reignites hype with confident return to practice
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their best performance of the season with their win over the Washington Commanders in Week 7.
Now, the focus has shifted over to a Denver Broncos team that is one season removed from a postseason appearance and is looking the part once again this season.
The Cowboys players and coaching staff know that they will need to be on their A game to win this Sunday, and to do that, being healthy would be a great start.
This season, the Cowboys are once again dealing with a laundry list of injuries; however, the team has received some great news on some players making returns soon. The latest injury news also means that fans may soon see a rookie make his debut with the franchise.
On Wednesday, the team officially announced that rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. has been designated to return to the practice field.
That's massive news for a unit that is starving for depth. On Thursday, the media got their first chance to see Revel back on the practice field, and the hype surrounding the rookie continues to grow.
Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website shared some photos on his X account of Revel Jr. on the practice field.
"Vídeos are not allowed during the media viewing of Cowboys practice, but CB Shavon Revel was moving with as much confidence in his knee as I’ve seen since he arrived in Dallas. Good to see him on the practice field," wrote Yarrish.
Worth The Wait?
Revel Jr. was known as a physical defensive back during his time in college. The Cowboys' rookie spent three seasons with the East Carolina Pirates. In that time, Revel finished his career with 70 tackles, with 54 of those coming during his junior year.
An injury in his senior year has derailed the start of his professional career. However, those who have had the chance to see him on the practice field in Dallas feel he is growing more confident with each passing day.
