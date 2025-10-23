Dallas Cowboys offensive line could get huge boost in Week 8 vs. Broncos
Cooper Beebe suffered a foot and ankle injury during the Dallas Cowboys win over the New York Giants and was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return.
While he was out, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, left guard Tyler Smith, and right guard Tyler Booker all dealt with injuries and missed time. The Cowboys even went into their Week 5 game against the New York Jets with four backups.
MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove in Week 8 vs. Denver Broncos
Thankfully, they've been getting healthier with only Beebe remaining out. There's some good news, however, as Beebe had his practice window opened this week which means he's nearing a return. He's close enough that there are reports that he could be back in action as early as Week 8 against the Denver Broncos.
A third-round pick out of Kansas State, Beebe converted from guard to center during his rookie season and was able to quickly earn the starting job. He started 16 games and was one of the more promising rookie offensive linemen in the league last year.
Dallas Cowboys need all the help they can get on the OL this weekend
The Cowboys will need all the help they can get this weekend on offense. The Broncos are fourth in the NFL in points surrendered and third in yardage, proving to be one of the more difficult defenses to face.
Their ability to pressure the quarterback gets plenty of attention, with Nik Bonitto recording eight sacks and Jonathan Cooper picking up six in the first seven games. They're just as good against the run, however, entering the weekend as the No. 9 run defense in the league.
Nose tackle D.J. Jones is a lane-clogger who muddies up the line of scrimmage. There are also two defensive ends next to him who weigh more than 280 pounds in Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers. Their defensive line offers plenty of challenges, which is why Beebe's return would be such a boost.
