Shavon Revel injury update gives sigh of relief after fear Cowboys rookie had setback
The Dallas Cowboys made a value pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft when they selected East Carolina star cornerback Shavon Revel, who was once viewed as a potential first-round pick before suffering a torn ACL that prematurely ended his college career.
Revel has been rehabbing his injury throughout the summer and appeared to be close to getting activated from the non-football injury (NFI) list, but that never came, and he started the 2025 NFL season on injured reserve.
There were fears that Revel suffered a setback with his ACL recovery, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer provided a sigh of relief when speaking to the media on Wednesday.
MORE: 4 Cowboys with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets
According to Schottenheimer, the Cowboys are being cautious with Revel, but there was no setback that delayed his NFL debut.
"With a young player, you want to be smart with what you do," Schottenheimer said about Revel's recovery process.
With the way injuries have plagued the Cowboys' secondary over the past few seasons, making sure Revel is 100 percent before seeing the field is the right approach for everyone involved.
MORE: Caelen Carson injury update shows Cowboys CB is closing in on return
Throughout his three years at ECU, Revel recorded 70 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.
Revel's college career ended just three games into his final season at ECU before injuring his ACL. Now, we wait for his professional debut to see if he can pick up where he left off.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys stock report: Players on the rise, players falling after Week 4
3 reasons Cowboys' Dak Prescott is among early NFL MVP frontrunners
Cowboys offensive weapon trio proving to be a fantasy football dream
Cowboys newcomer James Houston has been team's best defensive player
Cowboys predicted to sneak into NFL Playoffs despite slow start to season
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie