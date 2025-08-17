Cowboys' FA signing makes it impossible for team to leave him off 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys' slow start to preseason play shouldn't be any cause for concern. But it is never easy to see your favorite team lose 31-13. Even if the game won't count when the calendar turns to September.
Yes, the Cowboys still have a lot of work cut out for them in head coach Brian Schottenheimer's first year on the sidelines. But there have also been a lot of positives to take away from the preseason.
Depth is a concern in a few areas for the team. However, the Cowboys may have landed a diamond in the rough with the free agency addition of linebacker James Houston.
Houston looked the part of backfield disruptor during his time on the field in Saturday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Houston finished the game with two tackles, but did more than what the stat sheet will show.
The former sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions has been attempting to get back to his rookie self. In his rookie season back in 2022, Houston had 8 sacks for the Lions in just seven games.
Injuries put what could have been a potential Pro Bowl talent on the sidelines for the majority of his time in Detroit. Now, the Cowboys are banking on a healthy Houston to play a major role in the team's pass rush.
Houston will be highly debated among those making roster decisions for the Cowboys at the end of the preseason.
