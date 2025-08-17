Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys rookie shines bright in preseason debut vs. Ravens

It may not have been the best performance by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night, but one rookie already has fans excited for the future.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker signs autographs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker signs autographs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
The Dallas Cowboys were once again outclassed by their preseason opponent as the Baltimore Ravens handed the team a 31-13 loss on Saturday night.

It was the same old song and dance for the most part, which included backup quarterback Joe Milton struggling to find a touch on his passes, and the run defense looking nonexistent.

However, not all was lost in the return to AT&T Stadium. Cowboys 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker made his debut with the team, and many are already impressed with what they saw.

The Cowboys' backfield may be uncertain at the moment, but if the unit has someone blocking for them like Booker, then everyone's job will become a lot easier.

Booker spoke with Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website after the game. The rookie offensive lineman shared his thoughts on his first moments on an NFL field.

"[It's] my first real NFL action, and also figuring out my routine. Just the simple fact that we get here at a certain time, that's different from what I had to do when I was at Alabama. So really just finding my routine pregame. And I think I did a good job of finding that today, and I'm going to continue to roll that over to next weekend; and the rest of the games," Booker said.

Protecting Dak Prescott is vital to the success of this team, and the Cowboys may have found another anchor on their youthful line with Booker.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.

