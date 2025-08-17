Dallas Cowboys rookie shines bright in preseason debut vs. Ravens
The Dallas Cowboys were once again outclassed by their preseason opponent as the Baltimore Ravens handed the team a 31-13 loss on Saturday night.
It was the same old song and dance for the most part, which included backup quarterback Joe Milton struggling to find a touch on his passes, and the run defense looking nonexistent.
MORE: Jonathan Mingo injury leads to MRI for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver
However, not all was lost in the return to AT&T Stadium. Cowboys 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker made his debut with the team, and many are already impressed with what they saw.
The Cowboys' backfield may be uncertain at the moment, but if the unit has someone blocking for them like Booker, then everyone's job will become a lot easier.
Booker spoke with Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website after the game. The rookie offensive lineman shared his thoughts on his first moments on an NFL field.
MORE: Analyzing the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room following Preseason Week 2
"[It's] my first real NFL action, and also figuring out my routine. Just the simple fact that we get here at a certain time, that's different from what I had to do when I was at Alabama. So really just finding my routine pregame. And I think I did a good job of finding that today, and I'm going to continue to roll that over to next weekend; and the rest of the games," Booker said.
Protecting Dak Prescott is vital to the success of this team, and the Cowboys may have found another anchor on their youthful line with Booker.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Top plays & highlights from Cowboys final Oxnard training camp practice
Brian Schottenheimer reveals favorite part of Cowboys' camp before leaving Oxnard
Brian Schottenheimer opens up about own cancer diagnosis, applauds Jerry Jones' bravery
Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc