Cowboys speak with potential NFL Draft first-round target at Georgia Pro Day
The Dallas Cowboys are in dire need of help along the defensive front in the 2025 NFL Draft, particularly at the edge rusher spots, with Chauncy Golston leaving in free agency and DeMarcus Lawrence potentially next.
And if the Georgia Bulldogs Pro Day is any indication, they could be interested in one of the top edge rushers in the class.
During the event, new Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was in attendance, and was seen talking to edge Mykel Williams, who is coming off of a tremendous season with the Bulldogs, and ranks No. 18 overall on Mel Kiper Jr.'s NFL Draft Big Board.
Last season with the Bulldogs, Williams had 24 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 21 quarterback pressures, and two forced fumbles to his name, including two sacks against the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship Game.
Eberflus is also likely in attendance to see Georgia off-ball linebacker Jalon Walker, who ranks No. 8 on Kiper's Big Board, and amassed 6.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 69 total tackles, and 29 quarterback pressures for the Bulldogs.
Both players are projected as locks to be first round picks, and both players also come at positions of great need for the Cowboys.
As for Eberflus, the stop in Athens is just the latest in his Pro Day agenda, having also been in attendance for the Tennessee Volunteers Pro Day yesterday, according to reports from Cowboys insider Nick Harris. Per that same report, Dallas has had at least one representative at Pro Days for Kentucky, Purdue, Wisconsin, Washington, Stephen F. Austin, East Texas A&M and Eastern Kentucky thus far.
