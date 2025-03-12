Cowboys receive underwhelming grade for Day 2 of NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys are doing exactly what many expected them to do in free agency: re-signing their own players and making low-risk moves for players with high potential to either boom or bust.
The Cowboys have re-signed the majority of their own free agents while also adding outside players like Javonte Williams, Payton Taylor, Solomon Thomas, and Robert Jones.
Each of these signings helps address a position of need for the Cowboys, and while they may not be the flashiest picks, they were necessary.
MORE: Jerry Jones is viewed as the NFL's biggest loser at the start of free agency
CBS Sports writers Tyler Sullivan and Jordan Dajani graded each team’s second day of free agency, giving the Cowboys a passable C grade for their signings.
As Dajani and Sullivan noted, "The club has money to spend after restructuring both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and they used some of that money to make return specialist KaVontae Turpin the league's highest-paid special teamer with a three-year, $18 million contract."
It seems the two CBS writers are generally satisfied with the signings the Cowboys have made, but the reason for their C grade was the lack of new talent the team has brought in so far.
MORE: 3 wide receivers Cowboys can still add in NFL free agency
There are still veteran wide receivers available in free agency that the Cowboys have been rumored to be interested in, so there’s still time for the team to utilize that extra cap space.
Amari Cooper, Tyler Lockett, Cooper Kupp, and Stefon Diggs all have different connections to Dallas and could be players the team is keeping an eye on.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries