Cowboys top rival predicts record-breaking feat from Dallas star this season
Major predictions for the Dallas Cowboys don’t typically come from their rivals, but that was the case this week.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was discussing the way kickers have been performing this season, claiming the way the league handles the kicking balls gives them a huge advantage.
He sounded as though he missed the good old days when referees would just dust off any ball for a kick, but instead of asking the reporters to get off his lawn, he made a bold prediction for Brandon Aubrey.
MORE: New Dallas Cowboys WR takes Micah Parsons' old jersey number
Fangio stated that Aubrey would connect on a 70-yarder this season for the Cowboys, which would be an NFL record.
“The guy in Dallas is gonna hit a 70-plus yarder this year. You can just book it.”
Teams are allowed to practice with kicking balls and use the same one for three consecutive games. This has helped with accuracy around the league, with Aubrey standing out as one of the absolute best in the game.
Aubrey was perfect in the month of September, connecting on nine field goal attempts and 11 extra points. His longest was a 64-yarder, which sent the Cowboys into overtime in Week 2 against the New York Giants.
The league record is 66 yards, which Aubrey has tied in the preseason. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him eventually break that record, and 70 yards would be quite the accomplishment.
