Jerry Jones warned about playing games with Brandon Aubrey's money by Packers great
For the past few NFL offseasons, the Dallas Cowboys' main storyline has been contract drama with a superstar player. This year, it ultimately ended with Micah Parsons being sent to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade.
Jerry Jones took a lot of criticism for dragging his feet in negotiations, and he hopefully learned his lesson with other key contract extensions coming up.
One of the most important players for the Cowboys has been All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey, who has been one of the best kickers since entering the league and the team's most consistent weapon.
MORE: Cowboys chances could increase on Sunday with latest Packers injury news
Ahead of Sunday night's meeting with the Packers in primetime, a Green Bay legend had a direct message for Jerry Jones regarding Aubrey and his rare talent. Former Packers kicker Mason Crosby, the team's all-time leading scorer, appeared on 105.3 The Fan and warned Jones not to play games with Aubrey's money.
"Jerry Jones, you get rid of Micah Parsons, but hey, you need to pay (Aubrey) because he's going to set a new market for what kickers' worth is just because his ability to shorten that field," Crosby said.
In Dallas' only win of the season, Aubrey kicked the game-winner in overtime after tying the game with a 64-yarder at the end of regulation.
MORE: Mike McCarthy weighs in on Micah Parsons for Kenny Clark trade in extensive interview
This season, Aubrey is 8-of-8 on field goals and has had a stellar 90.3 percent success rate throughout his career, going 84-of-93. There's no denying how important Aubrey is to the Cowboys' success.
It's rare to get a talent like Aubrey at the position, so let's hope Jerry Jones continues the recent trend of getting deals done early rather than flirting with letting Aubrey walk.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs. Packers, including quiet night for Micah Parsons
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' final injury report released ahead of Week 4 matchup with Packers
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc