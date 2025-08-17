Cowboys veteran CB fighting for spot on final 53-man roster has strong performance
The Dallas Cowboys dropped their second preseason game of the season to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.
The Ravens would spoil the Cowboys' return to Dallas with a 31-13 win, in another sloppy performance from the home team.
However, preseason results are not the gospel, and not everything that went down on Saturday should be considered bad.
There were plenty of performances that deserve praise from Saturday's game, and one of those is from veteran cornerback Andrew Booth.
Booth did not have the ideal year last season, but the past is the past, and the fourth-year cornerback made his presence known on Saturday with a pick-six on former Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush in the first quarter.
Booth told Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website that the pick-six moment felt amazing.
"I'm going to go back and look at it. I'm going to go back and watch it, and probably watch it a thousand times over but, man, I just left room for God to work within me, you know what I'm saying? And to make it happen," said Booth.
In a moment where concerns are growing over depth within the team, Booth is making his presence known. The veteran cornerback has impressed in moments during camp, and his hard work paid off on Saturday with his defensive score.
