Dallas Cowboys bring back training camp star to bolster secondary
During training camp, the Dallas Cowboys had several undrafted free agents make a strong case for a roster spot.
One such player was Zion Childress, a cornerback from Kentucky who showed great instincts and solid coverage skills. He was performing so well that he found himself working with the starting team as a slot corner at one point.
Unfortunately, Childress didn't make the 53-man roster, but was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers. Dallas elevated him for two games and the rookie had one tackle.
MORE: George Pickens' potential contract extension with Cowboys may have official timeline
Near the end of September, he was poached by the Houston Texans, who signed Childress to their active roster. He was never active on game days and was waived on Monday. He cleared waivers again, and re-signed with the Cowboys' practice squad on Wednesday.
Childress joins a group that has been under fire, but is getting healthy. Rookie Shavon Revel recently returned to practice and Josh Butler has been working with trainers as he aims a comeback from a torn ACL.
Zion Childress has Texas roots
Born in Houston, Childress played high school in New Caney before joining the Texas State Bobcats. He had a stellar career with them, leading to his transfer to Kentucky.
In five years between the two programs, Childress had 283 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 3 sacks, and one interception.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
Here's what trading for Maxx Crosby could cost the Dallas Cowboys
Stats prove Dallas Cowboys have a defensive star in the making in rookie defender
In one year, Brian Schottenheimer accomplished something no Cowboys coach has
Javonte Williams' historic start to season lands him with Cowboys royalty
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie