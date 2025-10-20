Trevon Diggs sent home from Cowboys facility after coming to see medical staff
The Trevon Diggs saga is getting more bizarre by the hour. After Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones revealed following Sunday's dominating win over the Washington Commanders that he has not seen Diggs since the mystery concussion, there was a new development on Monday afternoon.
According to team reporter Nicole Hutchinson, Diggs showed up to meet with the team's medical staff. However, they sent him home.
Diggs remains in concussion protocol after suffering an "accident" at his home on Monday afternoon. No details have been shared about the incident that sidelined him for Week 7.
Clarence Hill of All DLLS echoed Hutchinson's report, adding even more confusion to the situation.
It was less than 24 hours ago, that Jones claimed that he expects Diggs to return in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos at Miles High.
Jones said he knows what happened in the incident that injured Diggs, but refused to go into detail. "That was a fluke situation," Jones told the media.
At this rate, we may never know what really went down, but it does make you wonder what it means for Diggs future with the Cowboys. He has been unhappy with the current system, so perhaps the team views him as a bad fit for the unit and could decide to moeve him at the trade deadline.
Online time will tell.
The end of an era?
Earlier this season, Diggs was briefly benched. The Cowboys' coaching staff suggested the benching was injury-related, while Diggs believed it was a message for his poor play to start the year.
Diggs was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and led the NFL in interceptions with 11, but he was also known for giving up the big play because of his aggressive nature. Diggs has played in just 19 of 37 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
Throughout the first six weeks of the season, Diggs has been unhappy with the team's scheme and has not been afraid to call it out. While it would great to see him back on the field as the team starts to turn things around, it may be best for both sides to get a fresh start.
