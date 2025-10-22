Dallas Cowboys could soon see return of offensive line anchor with latest designation
The Dallas Cowboys and injuries have gone together like peanut butter and jelly for the past year. This season, the team has already seen some significant time missed by starters.
Starting second-year center Cooper Beebe suffered an ankle injury during the team's Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants. Beebe has been out since the injury, leading veteran offensive lineman Brock Hoffman to be the director of the offensive line.
On Wednesday, fans got some great news when the team officially announced that Beebe has been designated for return to practice.
Along with Beebe, the Cowboys announced that linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Shavon Revel have also been designated for return to practice.
That is major news for both sides of the ball. Having your starting center out can be highly detrimental to an offense. However, the Cowboys' offense has run like a well-oiled machine all season. Getting Beebe back will be like the cherry on top of the Sunday.
Potential Debut
Fans have been anxiously waiting for Revel to make his debut. The rookie has been dealing with an injury that he suffered in college. Now, it appears he is nearly ready to make a splash with a defense who put up their best performance this past week.
Injuries have not held back the Cowboys this season; but it would be nice for the fanbase to get to see this at as full strength as they can be.
No team is healthy at this point in the season. However, if the Cowboys can get guys back just two weeks before a bye week, that would be huge for the final stretch of the season.
Things are looking up in Dallas. A win over the Denver Broncos this weekend, and those postseason dream talks will start heating up once again.
