Crazy stat highlights major difference between Dak Prescott, Caleb Williams ahead of Week 3
When the Dallas Cowboys take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon it will be the first-ever meeting between quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Caleb Williams. Prescott has yet to face Williams after the Bears QB went No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he'll get a good look at the former USC star from the sideline at Soldier Field
Through the first two weeks of the season, the two quarterbacks have played their way to opposite ends of the spectrum of one very specific stat – accuracy in tight window throws. Perhaps it's because of Prescott's veteran experience or his faith in his wide receivers but the Cowboys quarterback is currently throwing passes in tight windows at one of the highest rates in the league – he's also doing it with high accuracy.
MORE: Elite Dak Prescott status confirmed after Week 2, topping reigning NFL MVP
Meanwhile, Williams has thrown balls in tight windows at the lowest rate of any QB in the league through two weeks. And, when he has, he's been much less accurate.
MORE: Former NFL QB says Dak Prescott playing at level ‘no one can match right now’
The stats, compiled from Pro Football Focus data, suggest that Prescott either has more ability to make those tight window throws or he's just had little choice but to make those throws in the first two weeks due to the strength of the opponent's defense.
Whatever the reason may be, it bodes well for Dallas on Sunday. The Bears are 0-2 to start the season and Williams is completing 61.5% of his passes. It's a decrease so far from his 62.5% last season and worse than Prescott's 68.6% accuracy.
MORE: Dak Prescott's clutch heroics in Week 2 place Cowboys star in franchise history
