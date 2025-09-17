Cowboys Country

Elite Dak Prescott status confirmed after Week 2, topping reigning NFL MVP

The debate over Dak Prescott will go on but the numbers don't lie.

Nikki Chavanelle

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) signals to teammates before a snap against the New York Giants during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) signals to teammates before a snap against the New York Giants during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Whether the Dallas Cowboys win or lose, NFL analysts can't help debating about quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott's lack of an impressive postseason resume typically keeps the former fourth-rounder out of the "elite quarterback" conversation, but subjective criteria aside, the numbers so far this season are certainly painting an "elite" picture.

Advanced analytics after two weeks show that Rayne Dakota Prescott is playing at the highest level – at least compared to his competition.

Rankings that combine the veteran's Adjusted EPA with Pro Football Focus grades show that he's at the top of the league after Week 2.

Dak Prescott set to pass against the Giants
Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

His average grade, combing the adjusted EPA with his PFF grades in Weeks 1 and 2, is a 90. It's six points higher than the next-best quarterback, which is currently the reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen.

Prescott has an 82 in adjusted EPA. It's a stat that accounts for the quality of pass protection, drops from receivers, interception drops, fumble recoveries, etc.

Dak Prescott runs the ball against the Giants.
Dak Prescott (4) runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the third quarter in Week 2. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The EPA scores based on how valuable Prescott's performance is to the scoreboard on every single play. Only one QB in the league has a higher EPA after Week 2 – Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson.

As for Pro Football Focus grades, which similarly adjust for the various factors that impact the QB on every play, Prescott is also second in the league behind LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Taking the averages of the two, Prescott takes the crown. There's a lot of season left to play, but after missing more than half the year last year, the Cowboys signal-caller is showing that he's back.

Nikki Chavanelle
NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

