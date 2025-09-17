Elite Dak Prescott status confirmed after Week 2, topping reigning NFL MVP
Whether the Dallas Cowboys win or lose, NFL analysts can't help debating about quarterback Dak Prescott.
Prescott's lack of an impressive postseason resume typically keeps the former fourth-rounder out of the "elite quarterback" conversation, but subjective criteria aside, the numbers so far this season are certainly painting an "elite" picture.
Advanced analytics after two weeks show that Rayne Dakota Prescott is playing at the highest level – at least compared to his competition.
MORE: Dak Prescott's clutch heroics in Week 2 place Cowboys star in franchise history
Rankings that combine the veteran's Adjusted EPA with Pro Football Focus grades show that he's at the top of the league after Week 2.
His average grade, combing the adjusted EPA with his PFF grades in Weeks 1 and 2, is a 90. It's six points higher than the next-best quarterback, which is currently the reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen.
MORE: Former NFL QB says Dak Prescott playing at level ‘no one can match right now’
Prescott has an 82 in adjusted EPA. It's a stat that accounts for the quality of pass protection, drops from receivers, interception drops, fumble recoveries, etc.
The EPA scores based on how valuable Prescott's performance is to the scoreboard on every single play. Only one QB in the league has a higher EPA after Week 2 – Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson.
MORE: Dak Prescott earns high Week 1 marks, despite teammates' shortcomings
As for Pro Football Focus grades, which similarly adjust for the various factors that impact the QB on every play, Prescott is also second in the league behind LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Taking the averages of the two, Prescott takes the crown. There's a lot of season left to play, but after missing more than half the year last year, the Cowboys signal-caller is showing that he's back.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys player rankings: 5 top performers in dramatic Week 2 win over Giants
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
Cowboys' epic OT thriller over Giants gets NFL Films Mic'd Up video
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc