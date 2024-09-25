Cowboy Roundup: Dak leads NFL in major stat; Latest injury report
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Everyone will gather their gameday snacks and ice-cold beverages in just one day to watch a primetime showdown between The Boys and division rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
It's a crucial game for the Cowboys as they look to build momentum to end the first month of the regular season.
The team also has to show improvements on the basic fundamentals that have let the run defense and rushing attack down through the past two weeks.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Week 4: betting odds & preview
While we wait for the next 24 hours to pass, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds on the web.
Indulge.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Giants: 3 keys to a Thursday night primetime victory
Tuesday Injury Report
The latest injury report for Week 4 was released with 7 Cowboys players listed.
Veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, while rookie cornerback Caelen Carson and safety Markquese Bell did not participate and will reportedly be gametime decisions.
MORE: Caelen Carson injury update: Latest news on Dallas Cowboys rookie CB
NFL Passing Leaders
Dak Prescott leads the NFL in passing yards through the first three weeks of the season. If the Cowboys had any respectable form of a running game, things could be much different for the Dallas offense.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Stephen A. Smith reveals his plan for Cowboys to contend for Super Bowl... Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 4: Cowboys sit in top 10... Micah Parsons has simple solution to fix Cowboys' defensive woes... CeeDee Lamb apologies for sideline outburst & behavior, vows to be better... Despite overall struggles, Cowboys OL is doing one thing right... Jerry Jones responds to viral Jamie Foxx video from Cowboys practice... Can Jerry Jones 'afford' to let Bill Belichick be on any other sideline?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —