Cowboys' Dak Prescott, George Pickens already 'putting on a show'
When the Dallas Cowboys swung a trade to acquire George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason, everyone knew that the Cowboys' aerial attack could be lethal. But there were also a whole lot of variables.
Prescott has a checkered injury history, and Pickens was shipped out of Pittsburgh largely because Mike Tomlin and the Steelers' coaching staff were growing tired of his antics. Plus, Pickens is slated to hit free agency next offseason.
While Dallas did not ink Pickens to an extension (I mean, the Cowboys didn't even sign Micah Parsons yet), things could be setting up for a big year in Big D, especially if the chemistry between Dak Prescott and Pickens is right. We already know what Prescott has going with CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer reveals promising Mazi Smith improvement
Apparently, Prescott and Pickens have gotten off on the right foot, as Cowboys beat writer Patrik Walker has noted that the two stars were "putting on a show" in the first day of practice on Tuesday.
"George Pickens' connection with Dak Prescott is already impressive — the two regularly connecting for chunk plays and having only a single disconnect (incorrect route) as GP learns the playbook," Walker wrote on X.
Of course, it's only training camp, and we won't truly know how great the rapport between Prescott and Pickens is until they get on the field for meaningful football in September, but the fact that they already appear to be clicking is a great sign.
MORE: First Cowboys training camp scuffle involves rookie, minicamp standout
Pickens spent the first three years of his career in Pittsburgh and demonstrated explosive big-play potential, averaging 16.3 yards per catch. And that came with lackluster quarterback play from signal-callers like Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Mitchell Trubisky and Russell Wilson.
Imagine what the 24-year-old — who already has a 1,000-yard campaign under his belt — can do with Prescott, who is just two season removed from tossing 36 touchdowns?
The idea of a Prescott-Lamb-Pickens offensive triumvirate is tantalizing. We'll see if the trio is able to deliver for the Cowboys in 2025.
