Cowboys Country

ESPN blasts Jerry Jones for prioritizing attention over winning

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was put on blast by the panel of ESPN's First Take for prioritizing attention over the team's Super Bowl success.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ruffled some feathers during his introductory press conference to kick off the team's 2025 stint in Oxnard, California, for training camp.

Jones took some perceived shots at several of the team's players, including star defender Micah Parsons, who is in the middle of contract negotiations, and star quarterback Dak Prescott. He also directly voiced his displeasure with All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is undeniably in the doghouse.

After the press conference, fans and media members alike were stunned by Jones' approach to the presser. But should we really be surprised?

MORE: Cowboys troll dupes ESPN into airing 2-year-old training camp video as Pickens TD

Jerry Jones loves attention. He loves to generate headlines and be front and center in the NFL news cycle anytime he can. And because of that, he distracts from the team and doesn't always prioritize putting the best product on the field.

That led to ESPN's Kevin Clark calling out Jones on Tuesday morning's episode of First Take, ripping the Cowboys owner and general manager for liking the attention more than he likes winning.

Clark said, "When I look at Jerry Jones, I think of one thing: If the football Gods came down and said, 'Jerry, you get to win the next three Super Bowls... but the catch is, you can't do a press conference...' he looks at the football Gods and says, 'no deal.'"

Ouch. Sadly, he's not wrong.

MORE: Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract saga gets disheartening update, drama could linger

Jerry Jones is up to his old tricks once again by dragging his feet with the Parsons negotiations and making things more difficult than they need to be. But, hey, the team stays in the headlines.

Let's hope that Jerry Jones was just playing it up for the cameras to generate buzz for training camp and that a deal will get done sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, history indicates this wasn't just a stunt, but the way Jerry truly feels.

Dallas Cowboys owner and member of the 1964 Arkansas Razorbacks National Championship team, Jerry Jones, looks on as the team
Dallas Cowboys owner and member of the 1964 Arkansas Razorbacks National Championship team, Jerry Jones, looks on as the team is honored during the first half against the Texas Longhorns / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Wild Jerry Jones comment shades Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons injuries

Micah Parsons shares message ripping Jerry Jones after owner's diss

Jerry Jones makes shocking admission about considering stepping down as Cowboys GM

Cowboys ‘biggest weakness’ drops them to bottom half of NFL roster rankings

PHOTOS: Jenna Waller, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News