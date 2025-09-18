Dallas Cowboys legend heaps praise on Dak Prescott heroics, leadership
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has earned his fair share of doubters since he took over the team in 2016. The lack of big playoff wins and, of course, the Super Bowl drought, have had fans clamoring at times for a change, and yet, the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones have insisted that the former fourth-rounder can bring the Lombardi back to Dallas.
Though the Cowboys took a loss in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles and just squeaked out a Week 2 overtime win against the New York Giants, Prescott's performances have many singing his praises again – including Cowboys legend Troy Aikman.
MORE: Dak Prescott's clutch heroics in Week 2 place Cowboys star in franchise history
Aikman, who is the last quarterback to win a Super Bowl with Dallas, waxed poetic about Prescott after he led the team to the 40-37 victory on Sunday.
“I have been impressed with Dak, certainly Week 1 and what he was able to do and then this last game," Aikman said on "The Ticket" on Thursday. "He’s always had good energy. He’s always had good body language and all that on the field. But in addition to just how well he’s played, I just sense that there’s a confidence about him in the way in which he’s playing that I don’t want to say I haven’t seen it before, but I just feel like he’s really dialed in and feeling good about where this offense is going, the way that it’s playing, and the way he’s playing.
"And usually, to have that, you feel really good about the plays that are coming in and who’s calling them. It just seems to be a pretty good fit right now for Dak and what I’ve seen just as a casual observer."
MORE: Crazy stat highlights major difference between Dak Prescott, Caleb Williams ahead of Week 3
Aikman sees Prescott clicking with the Cowboys offense under Brian Schottenheimer and went so far as to say he should win multiple NFL titles in the future. A large part of his praise for the former Mississippi Bulldogs star was for the way he represents the team, not just for the way he plays.
“There’s nothing I’d rather see than see him go on and win a Super Bowl and win multiple Super Bowls, and win more than me, and Roger (Staubach) and all of us combined, if possible," Aikman said, "because he’s that type of guy, and he represents himself and the organization, and really our city so well.”
If Prescott is going to match Aikman or Roger Staubach, he's got a long way to go. The next obstacle is the Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Dallas travels to Soldier Field for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview
3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears
3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc