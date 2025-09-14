Cowboys Country

Cowboys sign All-Pro pass rusher after thrilling win over New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are adding to their defense after Week 2's win over the New York Giants, with Jadeveon Clowney signing after days of flirtation.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys secured the first win of the Brian Schottenheimer era on Sunday with a thrilling 40-37 overtime win over the New York Giants in Week 2's home opener.

And after the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that the defense is adding a former No. 1 overall pick and three-time Pro Bowler to the mix.

Jones told reporters that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is signing with the Cowboys after spending last season with the Carolina Panthers. He had visited Arlington earlier in the week but did not immediately come to an agreement on a deal with Dallas.

MORE: 4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants

“He’ll add some real depth. He’s very credible. He’ll help us," Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Jadeveon Clowney
Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Clowney was originally the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He's also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

NFL insider Ed Werder said Friday that the Cowboys were high on Clowney and wanted to reach a deal.

"The Cowboys want Clowney," Werder wrote on X on Friday. "They’re attempting to persuade him to want them. Seems like difference in determining his value. Got paid big by Panthers last season."

MORE: Injury forces Cowboys’ biggest weapon out of Week 2 clash vs. Giants

Clowney adds a veteran presence to the defensive line but Dallas will need to figure things out in the secondary after getting torched by Giants quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday.

The Cowboys will visit the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Jadeveon Clowney
Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, NFL Week 2 expert predictions

Cowboys, Jerry Jones trolled by Packers fans with clever Micah Parsons sign

Micah Parsons encourages Packers fans amid 'Thank You Jerry' chants

Cowboys defensive unit creating strong bond with Kenny Clark after blockbuster trade

Dallas Cowboys fan goes viral for wild Jerry Jones tattoo

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News