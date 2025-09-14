Cowboys sign All-Pro pass rusher after thrilling win over New York Giants
The Dallas Cowboys secured the first win of the Brian Schottenheimer era on Sunday with a thrilling 40-37 overtime win over the New York Giants in Week 2's home opener.
And after the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that the defense is adding a former No. 1 overall pick and three-time Pro Bowler to the mix.
Jones told reporters that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is signing with the Cowboys after spending last season with the Carolina Panthers. He had visited Arlington earlier in the week but did not immediately come to an agreement on a deal with Dallas.
MORE: 4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants
“He’ll add some real depth. He’s very credible. He’ll help us," Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Clowney was originally the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He's also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.
NFL insider Ed Werder said Friday that the Cowboys were high on Clowney and wanted to reach a deal.
"The Cowboys want Clowney," Werder wrote on X on Friday. "They’re attempting to persuade him to want them. Seems like difference in determining his value. Got paid big by Panthers last season."
MORE: Injury forces Cowboys’ biggest weapon out of Week 2 clash vs. Giants
Clowney adds a veteran presence to the defensive line but Dallas will need to figure things out in the secondary after getting torched by Giants quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday.
The Cowboys will visit the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, NFL Week 2 expert predictions
Cowboys, Jerry Jones trolled by Packers fans with clever Micah Parsons sign
Micah Parsons encourages Packers fans amid 'Thank You Jerry' chants
Cowboys defensive unit creating strong bond with Kenny Clark after blockbuster trade
Dallas Cowboys fan goes viral for wild Jerry Jones tattoo
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc