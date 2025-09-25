Dak Prescott gets brutally honest about Cowboys offense after Week 3 setback
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot to improve on following the disappointing Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, but it won't get any easier in Week 4 when the Green Bay Packers come to town for a primetime clash at AT&T Stadium.
Against the Bears, both the offense and defense struggled in the blowout loss, and it's up to the leaders to step up and let the team know where it needs to focus.
Dak Prescott is doing just that.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer downplays impact Micah Parsons trade has had on Cowboys' defense
When speaking to the media, the Cowboys star quarterback shared his honest thoughts on the struggling offense and his frustration.
“I know scoring 14 points is never going to be OK,” Prescott said, via DallasCowboys.com. ”And damn sure not with this offense, this unit, the team, the players that we have, and what, and six of those were field goals. Not acceptable, not to our standard, not anywhere in what we believe in and what we’re capable of doing.
“We were biting ourselves [in the foot]. We’re kicking ourselves, and that’s the reason that we’re not converting to touchdowns, and it’s the reason that we’re not getting first downs. It’s gotta start there. Everybody’s gotta look in the mirror and say, ‘How can I be better?'”
MORE: Cowboys record in games without CeeDee Lamb paints grim picture
That is what the team needs to hear.
If you want to improve, you need a leader who is going to be honest with himself and his teammates, and not sugarcoat anything for the media. Let's hope that his message was heard loud and clear.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Week 4: Betting odds, preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' initial Week 4 injury report shows 3 starters missing practice
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc