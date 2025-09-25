Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott gets brutally honest about Cowboys offense after Week 3 setback

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is getting honest about what the team's offense needs to do in order to improve for Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at Soldier Field
Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at Soldier Field / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot to improve on following the disappointing Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, but it won't get any easier in Week 4 when the Green Bay Packers come to town for a primetime clash at AT&T Stadium.

Against the Bears, both the offense and defense struggled in the blowout loss, and it's up to the leaders to step up and let the team know where it needs to focus.

Dak Prescott is doing just that.

When speaking to the media, the Cowboys star quarterback shared his honest thoughts on the struggling offense and his frustration.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

“I know scoring 14 points is never going to be OK,” Prescott said, via DallasCowboys.com. ”And damn sure not with this offense, this unit, the team, the players that we have, and what, and six of those were field goals. Not acceptable, not to our standard, not anywhere in what we believe in and what we’re capable of doing.

“We were biting ourselves [in the foot]. We’re kicking ourselves, and that’s the reason that we’re not converting to touchdowns, and it’s the reason that we’re not getting first downs. It’s gotta start there. Everybody’s gotta look in the mirror and say, ‘How can I be better?'”

That is what the team needs to hear.

If you want to improve, you need a leader who is going to be honest with himself and his teammates, and not sugarcoat anything for the media. Let's hope that his message was heard loud and clear.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the National Anthem before their game against the Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the National Anthem before their game against the Chicago Bears / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

